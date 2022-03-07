From the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian military vehicles have been seen marked with the letter Z. It’s believed to be Russian shorthand for “victory” and is being called “the new swastika” by critics around the world.

In Russia, Vladimir Putin's propaganda machine is operating at full speed. Russians are adopting the “Z” as a symbol of national pride, and it can be seen on cars and vans in Moscow.

Young cancer patients lined up in a “Z” formation outside a hospice. A Russian gymnast put “Z” on his shirt after he was beaten by a Ukrainian at a tournament in the Middle East. He's now under investigation for taunting his rival.

Meanwhile, all independent and international media, including CNN International, has been shut down in Russia. Social media networks are also operating under strict censorship, so the Russian people cannot see how badly things are going in Ukraine.

“The concern within Russia is people on the ground can’t get accurate information, are not seeing what is actually happening in Ukraine and are being told a version of events that is the government-approved version of events, that may not line up with reality,” NPR correspondent Shannon Bond said.

On state-run TV, a young Russian pop star in pigtails warned children not to trust anything they see on social media.

The vigilante hackers known as Anonymous say they have hacked into Russian TV, broadcasting the images the rest of the world is seeing and the terrible toll Russian aggression is taking on innocent civilians.

Captured Russian soldiers appeared on Ukrainian TV, including a lieutenant colonel who says he was “duped” into believing Kyiv had been “overthrown by Nazis.” He says he now feels “shame” for invading Ukraine.

Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, Visa and MasterCard have all pulled out of Russia, and now Ikea has joined them, leaving Russians scrambling to shop before the popular furniture stores are gone for good. A video reportedly shows two women fighting over the dwindling stock.

