Netflix is The Latest Company to Stop Doing Business in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Variety is reporting that Nextflix has suspended its services in Russia over the Ukraine invasion. A spokesperson for the streaming company said, “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” Last week, Netflix said it was pausing all future projects and acquisitions from the country.

Netflix has only been in Russia since 2016, the country makes up one million of its 222 million worldwide users. Netflix is the latest company to join other large, private entities in yanking their business from Russia.

On Sunday, American Express said their cards will no longer work at ATMs or merchants in Russia. CBS News reports they will terminate all business operations in Belarus. In a statement, American Express said in part, "One of our company values is to 'Do What is Right.’ This principle has guided us throughout this difficult crisis and will continue to do so, as we stand by our colleagues, customers, and the international community in hoping for a peaceful resolution to this crisis."

This comes after both Mastercard and Visa announced Saturday that they were suspending their operations in Russia.

Mastercard said their network will no longer support cards issued from Russian banks and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs. Visa says it is working with their clients and partners in the country to halt any transactions in the coming days.

Ikea, Apple, Disney and Harley-Davidson are also among the companies opting to no longer conduct business in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

More than 1.5 million people have now fled Ukraine, the fastest reported refugee exodus since World War II. This, according to Fillipo Grandi, the U.N.’s High Commissioner for Refugees. Grandi tells CBS News they are mostly women and children, since a decree is in place mandating Ukrainian men between the ages of 18-60 stay behind and fight for their country.

