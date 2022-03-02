Ukraine Crisis: Russian Convoy Remains Stalled Outside Kyiv as Troops Move Into Kherson

Plagued by logistical problems and continued resistance from the citizens of Ukraine, Russian troops remained stalled on the outskirts of the capital of Kyiv as the seventh day of the invasion concluded.

Meanwhile, Russia claims to have taken control of Kherson, its first major Ukrainian city.

There was a huge blast in the center of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv, which is about the size of Philadelphia. A man was seen shooting a selfie video when a missile struck. Rubble rained down, but miraculously, he survived.

One civilian posted a video diary as she walked through the rubble.

“Russia bombarded yesterday and in the night and this morning, the historical center of Kharkiv. This is the downtown. Show this to those in Russia,” she said.

At least 300 Russian soldiers are said to have surrendered, while others are refusing to fight.

Videos of demoralized Russian POWs are being posted on a Ukrainian website.

One viral video is said to show a young Russian prisoner being given a sandwich and tea by Ukrainian civilians before calling home.

“They have been really hammered by the Ukrainians. For these young, Russian soldiers, these conscripts who have been sent to a place where they didn’t know they were going into combat, I just can't imagine what their mental state must be in,” retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel Brendan Kearney said.

A Ukrainian government spokesman said an elite force of Russian mercenaries sent to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been "eliminated."

