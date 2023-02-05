What's the Big Deal With Super Bowl Ads? An Expert Explains

Sports
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:11 AM PST, February 5, 2023

It has to do with the exponential rise of content and content platforms, associate professor Alix Barasch of the University of Colorado, Boulder, explained.

While the majority of Americans gear up for the big game, those working behind-the-scenes have spent months preparing another major part of the show: the advertisements.

“It’s such a cultural touchpoint for Americans, but also, I would say internationally now as well,” associate professor Alix Barasch of the University of Colorado, Boulder, explained in an interview with APTN.

Part of the fascination has to do with the rise of so many different types of content, she explained.

“It's a time when the most people in the U.S. come together and watch content and it's and there's really nothing that can match it at this point, especially as we have social media and so many niche outlets that people consume,” Barasch said. “It's hard to capture so many eyeballs and so much attention at once.”

With social media comes social media influencers, who are now taking a bigger and bigger part in Super Bowl advertising.

“Having your celebrities post content as well, it's a new landscape in terms of creating content that's memorable, that people get curious about, that actually adds suspense to the commercials, not just to the outcome of the game,” said Barasch.

The pressure, however, is on for advertisers. Now more than ever, viewers expect entertainment from every form of content they consume.

“They're okay with being advertised to, but they want to get something in return,” she explained, “Having these stories, these mysteries that unfold and get revealed is a really popular strategy or tactic, and that's going to be very common this year.”

Related Stories

How to Up Your Pizza Game This Super Bowl Sunday
Woman Says She Was Crushed at Super Bowl in What Lawyer Calls 'Human Avalanche' in Nosebleed Seats
Iowa Teen Scammed Public With Fake Cancer Battle, Raised $37,000: Cops
NFL Star Tom Brady Says He’s Retiring From Football ‘for Good’Sports

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs
Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs
1

Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs

Crime
Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School
Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School
2

Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School

News
Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested
Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested
3

Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested

Crime
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time
4

Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time

Crime
Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds
Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds
5

Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds

Investigative