Where Is Carolyn Riggins? Texas Grandma Vanished After Big Bingo Win, Says Family Desperate for Answers

It's been more than a month since 69-year-old grandmother Carolyn Higgins vanished on her way home after playing bingo. Higgins, who had won big that July 11 night, hasn't been heard from since and her desperate family grows ever more worried with each passing day.

"The ‘don’t knows’ is what’s killing us,” daughter Kendra Holleman told WFAA-TV. She had talked to her mother earlier in the day about getting groceries.

Higgins visited Watauga Road Bingo Hall and won big, her family said. Employees remembered seeing her.

The grandmother's car, a 2002 Lincoln Town Car, was captured by a license plate reader on Interstate 35 at 5:30 a.m. the next day.

Her family said she never would not have been on the road by herself that early in the morning.

"Each passing day that we go through becomes more difficult to expect that she is OK,” her sister, Kimberly Haynes said.

Higgins has dementia symptoms from a massive stroke she suffered earlier and is on medication. She has problems with remembering directions, her family said.

“It’s like, did my mom really leave this bingo hall?" Holleman said. “Was someone else really driving her car?”

Holleman reported her mother missing on July 15, after searching the woman's apartment and finding no trace of her. She had been trying to reach her by phone, with no success. Higgins' cell phone was found in her home.

Her bank and credit cards haven't been used since she disappeared.

“She’s maybe gone on a long vacation after her winning that night,” Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson Tracy Carter told the station. “We’re just hoping that she can come home safely to her family.”

