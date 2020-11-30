Where Is Clarence Hebron? Manhunt Underway for Dad of Abducted Toddler Whose Mom and Uncle Were Shot to Death

A 1-year-old boy allegedly abducted from the site of a double homicide has been found safe, authorities said. Police are now looking for the child's father in connection with the shooting deaths of the toddler's mother and uncle.

Clarence Hebron, 32, is on the run and believed to be driving a 2009 silver Dodge Caravan with Illinois license plate CA96676, according to a social media post by the Riverdale Police Department.

Illinois state authorities had issued an Amber Alert Friday for K’marion Hebron, who was was abducted “in the early morning hours,” police said. Later that day, the missing child was left at a police station and the alert was terminated. He was in good condition, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call early Friday at a Riverdale home found the bodies of Damien Beal, 27, and his 26-year-old sister, Jessica Beal, the uncle and mother of K’marion, authorities said. An autopsy later determined both had been shot in the chest.

“The suspect in the case has been identified as Clarence Hebron, 32. He is described as a Black male, standing 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes,” Riverdale police said on its Facebook page.

