Where Is Fauna Frey? Father Fears Daughter Missing After Leaving Oregon Super 8 Hotel May Have Been Abducted

It’s been nearly three months since Fauna Frey vanished without a trace, and friends and family have continued their desperate search to find her. The ordeal has been even more heart-wrenching for John Frey since Fauna is his last surviving family member.

“I’ve searched half the state of Oregon,” Fauna’s father, John Frey, told Dateline. “We’re at a standstill and don’t know where to go from here. We just want her home safe.”

Frey, lost his wife and daughter more than a decade ago and in June his son, died unexpectedly. Fauna, 45, was the one who found her older brother's body, according to an NBC report.

Frey last spoke to his daughter on June 28, when she checked into a Super 8 hotel in Grants Pass. He mentioned that his daughter was still mourning the sudden death of her brother and said she sounded “distressed” over the phone. He suggested that she find a cabin to rent so she would be more comfortable.

Video shows her leaving the Super 8 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on June 29 with her bags, but according to her father, she never made it to the Weasku Inn where she had made a reservation.

Fauna’s father told Dateline that he fears his daughter may have been abducted, saying that area of Southern Oregon is known to be crime-ridden.

On Sept. 2, Missing Persons of America reported on their site that "it is possible Fauna is camping in the Josephine County area, or near Brookings, Oregon."

The organization said it was unknown if Fauna was camping alone or with other persons.

Investigators are asking the community to be on the lookout for her dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee, with the Oregon license plate 339EYB.

Meanwhile Fauna's community is not giving up.

Jeni Hill-Stapleton, who has been a friend of Fauna’s since high school, said she wouldn’t be surprised if Fauna went camping or hiking to find some peace, particularly after the recent loss of her brother. But Hill-Stapleton said Fauna would never remain off the grid for this long she said, NBC reported.

“It’s like she disappeared off the face of the earth,” said Stapleton, who said last spoke to Fauna on June 20 and since her, disappearance has organized a social media campaign with a Facebook page and hashtag focused on helping find her friend.

“We just love her and adore her and just want her back home,” said Hill-Stapleton told Dateline. “We just need to keep telling her story."

A $25,000 reward is being offered by the family for anyone with information that leads to Fauna’s whereabouts.

If you have any information that can help Fauna’s case, please call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5117

