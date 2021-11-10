Where Is Jareline Mojica, 16, and Her Daughter? Family Worries as Teen Mom and 6-Week-Old Disappear From Home

Where is 16-year-old Jareline Mojica and her 6-week-old daughter Kailini? Florida authorities are now seeking the public’s help in finding the missing teen mom and her daughter after the pair seemingly disappeared from their home in Lehigh Acres – located just east of Fort Myers – Sunday morning.

“I love her I miss her and I hope she’s safe,” Jareline’s mom Jacqueline Collazo told WINK TV.

The teen’s mom explained that she saw Jareline and her young daughter asleep on the couch when she returned home from work around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the outlet reported.

Collazo then checked on them again around 4 or 4:30 a.m. when the baby started crying in the middle of the night, WINK TV reported. She then went back to bed, but a few hours later, they were gone, she said.

“When I went to check what she wanted for breakfast before we went to church, she wasn’t there,” Collazo told WBBH.

She added in an interview with WINK TV that, “the window was open and [the] curtain was slid out.”

Collazo explained that her daughter Jareline had run away before, but had never brought her newborn with her, according to WBBH. “This is not a game,” she said.

Jareline also didn’t bring any supplies for her baby Kailini, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

“She likes to be texting random guys through Snapchat,” Collazo told WBBH, fearing the worst. “Maybe she found someone.”

She added that “there’s a lot of bad people outside,” and she hopes anyone with more information will come forward.

Jareline has black hair, is 5’4” and weighs about 135 pounds. She was last seen in a white shirt and red shorts, authorities said. Her young daughter Kailini has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen in a pink and beige onesie with stars.

Anyone with more information should contact Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Related Stories