Where Is Kyle Rittenhouse? Prosecutors Say They Are Unable to Find Him

Kyle Rittenhouse, the accused shooter charged in fatally shooting two people and injuring another during the Kenosha protests, is nowhere to be found, according to prosecutors who say that the teenager violated his bond agreement after he allegedly changed his living address and failed to notify the courts.

Prosecutors wrote in a motion filed that Rittenhouse, now 18, did not inform the courts within 48 hours of his change of address, which is one of his bail conditions, CBS News reported. Rittenhouse was released on $2 million bail on November 20, Inside Edition Digital previously reported.

"The address listed on the defendant's bond...is false and the defendant no longer resides there," a court filing by the Kenosha County District Attorneys Office said. The Clerk of Circuit Court had apparently mailed a notice to his home and it was "returned unclaimed" in late January, according to prosecutors. The US Postal Service also reportedly indicated that the notice service was "unable to forward".

Kenosha police Detectives visited Rittenhouse's Antioch, Illinois address on Tuesday and found a man had been living there since December on a rental lease, the documents said.

Prosecutors said in their motion that it is uncommon that a homicide defendant is allowed to roam freely. They requested that Rittenhouse be re-arrested and to increase his bond by $200,000, according to court documents.

"He posted no money so he has no financial stake in the bond," they wrote. "He is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison, so in comparison, potential future criminal penalties are insignificant."

Mark Richards, the teenager's attorney, has said his client is at an undisclosed "safe house" after receiving countless death threats, according to a counter-motion filed Wednesday, cited by reports.

He added that he offered to give prosecutors the new address in November if they would keep it secret but they refused. He said Rittenhouse has stayed in constant contact with him, CBS reported.

Richards claims that John Pierce, who previously served on Rittenhouse's criminal case, but now handles his civil matters, is the one who moved their client.

“While completing paperwork related to Kyle’s release, Attorney Pierce was directly informed by a high-ranking member of the Kenosha Police Department not to provide the address of the Rittenhouse Safe House because of the numerous threats made against Kyle and his family,” the response said.

Despite Rittenhouse being considered nowhere to be found, prosecutors say he was seen in early January allegedly flashing an "OK" sign, what they say is a symbol for white power, and wearing a "Free as F***" shirt, at a Wisconsin bar with his mother, where he took photos with "fans," ABC 12 previously reported.

Rittenhouse faces multiple counts, including homicide, in connection to the August protests. He is accused of bringing an assault-style rifle to the protests, and fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. A third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, was wounded.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty saying he acted in self-defense.

