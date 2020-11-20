Kyle Rittenhouse Released From Custody on $2 Million Bail

Kyle Rittenhouse was released from a Wisconsin jail Friday afternoon after attorneys posted a $2 million bail which was in-part helped paid for by the conservative, right-leaning supporters, according to reports. The now-freed teenager awaits trial for fatally shooting two men and injuring another during the Kenosha protests in August, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Rittenhouse's family and lawyers said Rittenhouse would not flee if he was released.

He was transported by a private security detail by 2 p.m., according to Sgt. David Wright of Kenosha County sheriff's department, the outlet reported. His release was funded by donations by the right-leaning public who continue to reportedly support the teenager.

It is unclear where Rittenhouse will live as he awaits trial. His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, had to move after she says she faced safety threats. Her current location is undisclosed.

Rittenhouse was in custody for the last 2 and-a-half months for allegedly shooting three men with an AR-15-styled rifle on Aug. 25. He faces two counts of homicide, attempted homicide, and possession of a dangerous weapon under the age of 18, and reckless endangerment, according to court records.

He fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, officials said. A third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, survived shots in the arm, authorities said. On the night of the protests, Rittenhouse reportedly tearfully admitted to shooting "two white kids" and has maintained that he acted in self-defense, the Tribune previously reported. He plans to enter a plea of not guilty, Forbes reported.

Huber's father called the teen's self-defense argument "impossible" and asked earlier this month that bail for Rittenhouse is set at $10 million.

A lawyer for Grosskretuz called for $4 million bail.

A friend of Rittenhouse has also been charged for allegedly illegally providing the rifle to the teen, Inside Edition Digital previously reported.

