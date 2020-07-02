Where Is Ramadan Musse? Search Is on for 12-Year-Old Boy Missing After Leaving Home

The search is on for a 12-year-old who went missing after he left home following an argument with children in his neighborhood earlier, officials said. Ramadan Musse is considered missing and endangered due to his age, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The boy was last seen about 9 p.m. wearing black Air Jordan basketball shorts, a plain red t-shirt and shoes of an unknown color. He also has a scar on his forehead and a bald spot on the top of his head from a car accident.

Utah DPS says they believe Musse might have gone to an unknown location in West Valley City.

If you see Musse, please call South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.

