Rescue Mission Is on for 3 Hikers Missing in Mount Rainier National Park

Three hikers are now missing in Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park after embarking on separate expeditions, and rescue missions are now underway, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Matthew Bunker, from Seattle, was reported missing by his climbing partner on Saturday afternoon and was last skiing ahead of his partner in a steep area known for avalanches and rockfalls. He is believed to have fallen, the NPS said. The same area claimed the lives of six climbers in 2014.

Talal Sabbagh, a 27-year-old also from Seattle, was believed to be hiking in the park on Sunday, June 21. Rangers found his car in the Paradise parking lot and Sabbagh was reported missing the following day, the NPS said.

Vincent Djie, a 25-year-old international student from Indonesia living in Seattle, was reported missing June 19 after hiking the Van Trump Trail toward Mildred Point. The Indonesian Consulate in San Francisco and Djie’s family have been alerted and the NPS have been coordinating communications between the groups.

Park authorities emphasize that they are not seeking the public’s assistance in any of the searches as the terrain is dangerous. There may still be melted snow on many of the trails, the NPS said.

RELATED STORIES

Missing Hikers Rationed Food, Water to Stay Alive in Mountains

Remains Found Near Site Where Missing Soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales' Body Was Discovered

Did Amish Teen Linda Stoltzfoos Leave Her Community Willingly? Cops and Community Members Say No.