‘White Lung Syndrome’ on the Rise in Ohio, Parents Warns to Look for Signs

Health
Hollie Overton and her triplets
Inside Edition
First Published: 2:20 PM PST, December 4, 2023

White lung syndrome in the U.S. appears to be hitting Ohio the hardest, with health officials in one county citing at least 145 cases in children between the ages of 3 and 14 years old.

A mom of triplets is warning others about white lung syndrome after all three of her toddlers became sick.

A health condition known as white lung syndrome includes some common symptoms like cough, fever, and fatigue.

Hollie Overton’s daughter Lucy has pediatric pneumonia, also called white lung syndrome. Lucy’s sisters Daisy and Annie have similar symptoms. All three toddlers are on antibiotics.

“I sort of didn’t realize how serious it was. They kept giving them breathing treatments,” Overton says.

Videos of sick children suffering from white lung syndrome are being posted on social media by worried parents warning others to be on the lookout for symptoms. One Austin mother says her 11-month-old was hospitalized for six weeks. At first, the diagnosis was RSV. She says she had to beg the ER three times for an x-ray, which showed pneumonia.

“These are not new pathogens and it's the time of year when kids get sick. It’s typical, it just feels atypical, it just feels bad because in the last few years we haven’t had kids so sick because we were sheltered by pandemic precautions,” Dr. Christine Meyer of the CMMD Foundation says.

Health officials have stressed the white lung illness in the U.S. is not related to the pneumonia outbreak in China.

