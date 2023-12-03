A mother is being hailed a hero after grabbing her son and running to safety when a pit bull attacked her little boy.

Chante Wright-Haywood and her son CJ were walking to daycare when a pit bull pounced on the toddler. Wright-Haywood screamed and grabbed her 2-year-old son to run back to their house, but the dog tried to bite CJ again.

The mother and her son managed to get inside the house but the door would not close, leading to a shoving match.

The family joined together to stop the dog from getting inside.

Wright-Haywood and her son spoke with Inside Edition from their home in Austin.

“It literally went to the end of the porch and came right back,” Wright-Haywood says. “It refused to leave and every time it was coming back it’s jumping on the door and like barking and like trying to still get in the door.”

CJ was bitten on the stomach.

“Initially you could see the dog teeth imprinted in the bite,” Wright-Haywood tells Inside Edition. When I went to kick the dog off him, the dog actually had his clothing in his mouth.”

Wright-Haywood is an EMT so she says she knew to stay calm.

“I know I have to save him. I have to get him up off this ground and I have to make sure this dog does not get a hold of him again,” Wright-Haywood says.

The pit bull was tracked down and is now being monitored to check for rabies.