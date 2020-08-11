Who Are the Derricos? Never a Dull Moment for Family of 16 Featured in New TLC Series

Like most of the U.S., the Derrico family has largely stayed at home to social distance in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus— all 16 of them. Karen and Deon Derrico have 14 children, including a set of quintuplets, triplets, two sets of twins and two other children.

The Derricos are the subject of a new TLC series, "Doubling Down With the Derricos." In a promo for the new show, Leon says that the family goes through 15 boxes of waffles and 20 rolls of toilet paper.

The series begins as Karen and Deon get ready to welcome their second set of triplets.

Karen told Inside Edition that having siblings is like "having built in playmates," which has been helpful during the pandemic. "My heart goes out to the children that are quarantined who, there's only one of them and the parents," the mom said.

There is certainly no shortage of play dates at the Derricos.

