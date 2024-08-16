The indictment of two doctors and three other suspects in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry has exposed what prosecutors are calling an underground drug ring in Los Angeles. Attention has focused on the woman being dubbed by prosecutors as the "Queen of Ketamine" and her lavish lifestyle.

The accused drug dealer posted videos partying at dance clubs and showing off designer clothes and jewelry. In one photo she posted by a $200,000 Maybach for her birthday party, which was pimp-themed and called the "Players Ball."

The party was held six days before Perry's overdose last October.

The so-called "Queen of Ketamine's" lifestyle included shopping sprees, private jets, vacations at oceanfront resorts and posing for photos, including with celebrities like Charlie Sheen in 2022.

Prosecutors say Jasveen Sangha's extravagant lifestyle was funded by selling drugs to the rich and famous. Law enforcement says they confiscated 50 bags of narcotics from what authorities are calling her stash house in North Hollywood.

Prosecutors allege two weeks before Perry died, Sangha sold the "Friends" star "50 vials of ketamine for $11,000, boasting, "It's amazing. He [can] try it and I have more if he likes it."

More information has also been released about Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa.

Iwamasa injected Perry with at least 27 shots of ketamine in the five days leading up to his death, prosecutors allege. On the day of Perry's fatal overdose in his hot tub, prosecutors say Iwamasa injected Perry three times. As Perry was being given the final and lethal dose, the actor told Iwamasa, "Shoot me up with a big one."

Two doctors are also named in the indictment.

Dr. Mark Chaves has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, according to prosecutors.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia is accused of supplying Perry with 20 vials of ketamine for $55,000. He has pleaded not guilty. Plasencia allegedly called Perry a "moron" in a text message.

"If the text message is true, while it certainly is insensitive, it's definitely not criminal," Plasencia's attorney Stefan Sack tells Inside Edition.

"Dr. Plasencia was treating Mr. Perry for medical issues. As tragic as this situation is, ultimately, Dr. Plasencia stopped treating Mr. Perry early in October just over two weeks before his untimely passing," Sack says.

The fifth defendant, Erik Flemming, who directed the 1999 film, "My Big Brother the Pig," starring Scarlett Johanssen and Eva Mendes, admitted to distributing the ketamine that killed Perry, according to court documents.

Perry would have turned 55 years old on Monday.