Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Saying the Holocaust Was Not About Race

Whoopi Goldberg
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:37 AM PST, February 1, 2022

She tweeted and apologized to the Jewish community about her comments during an episode of "The View."

Whoopi Goldberg apologized on the set of the “The View” Tuesday for saying that the Holocaust was not about race.

“Yesterday on our show, I misspoke,” Goldberg said. “I regret my comments and I stand corrected and I stand with the Jewish people as they know and y'all know because I've always done that.”

Goldberg’s comments came on Monday when the cast of the ABC show were talking about a Tennessee’s schools decision to ban a graphic novel “Maus” that discusses the horrors of the Holocaust.

“It's not about race. It's not about race,” Goldberg said during the episode. “It's about man's inhumanity to man.”

She added:  “This is white people doing it to white people. Y'all go fight amongst yourselves.”

People immediately began taking to social media to discuss what she had said and to make it clear that the Holocaust was about race.

Overnight, Goldberg tweeted an apology, saying, "On today's show, I said the Holocaust ’is not about race but about man's inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both.”

"As Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people -- who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected."

She apologized to the Jewish people.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused."

