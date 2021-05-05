Why Do the Bidens Look So Gigantic Next to the Carters in This Viral Photo?
Inside Edition recreated the photo with a wide-angle lens to see how it can distort an image. Here's what we found.
A sweet photo of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden alongside former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, is making waves online. The Bidens look gigantic next to the Carters, who appear oddly smaller in comparison.
A White House photographer snapped the photo when the couples were visiting the Carter home in Georgia last week, prompting thousands of comments and memes over the wacky disparity.
So what is exactly going on here? One theory is that the Carters, 96 and 93, have become smaller in their old age.
“As we get older, we actually lose a significant amount of height. We lose about a quarter of an inch for every decade, starting at the age of 30,” longevity expert Dr. Richard Firshein told Inside Edition.
Another factor to consider is that the Carters are sinking into the cushioned upholstery.
Some have reasoned that the wide-angle lens used by the photographer to fit all four people in the shot is distorting the image. Inside Edition recreated the image with a wide-angle lens and found a similar distortion.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'Crime
The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of MillionsThe Issue
Colorado Police Found Mummified Body Believed to Be Controversial Religious Leader Amy Carlson, 7 ArrestedCrime
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition InvestigatesInvestigative
Where Is My Tax Return? IRS Playing Catch Up As Americans Eagerly Wait for Their Tax RefundNews