Why Do the Bidens Look So Gigantic Next to the Carters in This Viral Photo? | Inside Edition

Why Do the Bidens Look So Gigantic Next to the Carters in This Viral Photo?

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:13 PM PDT, May 5, 2021

Inside Edition recreated the photo with a wide-angle lens to see how it can distort an image. Here's what we found.

A sweet photo of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden alongside former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, is making waves online. The Bidens look gigantic next to the Carters, who appear oddly smaller in comparison. 

A White House photographer snapped the photo when the couples were visiting the Carter home in Georgia last week, prompting thousands of comments and memes over the wacky disparity. 

So what is exactly going on here? One theory is that the Carters, 96 and 93, have become smaller in their old age. 

“As we get older, we actually lose a significant amount of height. We lose about a quarter of an inch for every decade, starting at the age of 30,” longevity expert Dr. Richard Firshein told Inside Edition. 

Another factor to consider is that the Carters are sinking into the cushioned upholstery. 

Some have reasoned that the wide-angle lens used by the photographer to fit all four people in the shot is distorting the image. Inside Edition recreated the image with a wide-angle lens and found a similar distortion.

Related Stories

President Biden Announces New Executive Actions on Gun Control, Nominates New ATF Head
Hunter Biden Speaks Out About Relationship With Beau's Widow Hallie Ahead of New Book's Release
‘Dog Whisperer’ Cesar Millan Wants to Train President Joe Biden's Dog Major After Latest Biting Incident
President Biden Trips 3 Times and Falls Up Stairs of Air Force OnePolitics

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'
Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'
1

Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'

Crime
The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of Millions
The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of Millions
2

The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of Millions

The Issue
Colorado Police Found Mummified Body Believed to Be Controversial Religious Leader Amy Carlson, 7 Arrested
Colorado Police Found Mummified Body Believed to Be Controversial Religious Leader Amy Carlson, 7 Arrested
3

Colorado Police Found Mummified Body Believed to Be Controversial Religious Leader Amy Carlson, 7 Arrested

Crime
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates
4

Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition Investigates

Investigative
Where Is My Tax Return? IRS Playing Catch Up As Americans Eagerly Wait for Their Tax Refund
Where Is My Tax Return? IRS Playing Catch Up As Americans Eagerly Wait for Their Tax Refund
5

Where Is My Tax Return? IRS Playing Catch Up As Americans Eagerly Wait for Their Tax Refund

News