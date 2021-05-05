A sweet photo of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden alongside former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, is making waves online. The Bidens look gigantic next to the Carters, who appear oddly smaller in comparison.

A White House photographer snapped the photo when the couples were visiting the Carter home in Georgia last week, prompting thousands of comments and memes over the wacky disparity.

So what is exactly going on here? One theory is that the Carters, 96 and 93, have become smaller in their old age.

“As we get older, we actually lose a significant amount of height. We lose about a quarter of an inch for every decade, starting at the age of 30,” longevity expert Dr. Richard Firshein told Inside Edition.

Another factor to consider is that the Carters are sinking into the cushioned upholstery.

Some have reasoned that the wide-angle lens used by the photographer to fit all four people in the shot is distorting the image. Inside Edition recreated the image with a wide-angle lens and found a similar distortion.

Related Stories