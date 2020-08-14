Widower Shows His Love and Devotion by Creating Life-Size Statue of His Late Wife

A widower in India was missing his late wife so much he had a life-size wax statue created so she would be there to celebrate the dream home they were supposed to share.

"It was her last wish to have a new house in Bhagyanagar," said Srinivas Gupta, 57, who approached 25 architects before commissioning one, the New York Post reported.

"She was there when the land breaking ceremony was held. She planned everything for the house, including 3D sketches, but we lost her in an accident."

The look-alike silicon-made statue that took artists one year to create bears a striking resemblance to his deceased wife, Venkatnag Madhavi.

When Gupta first saw the statue, he told The Times of India that he was speechless.

"I took some moments to return to the reality, same color tone, same physique, same height, same eyes," he said.

During his housewarming ceremony on Aug. 8, Gupta surprised friends and family when he unveiled the silicon figure of his wife smiling while sitting on a sofa wearing a pink saree and golden ornaments.

"We did not want to miss her during this ceremony, we wanted her to be with us," said the Bhagyanagar businessman.

RELATED STORIES

Hulk Hogan Surprises Fans by Posing as Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Fans Fuming Over Wax Museum's Portrayal of Tom Brady: 'It Looks Terrible!'

Pope Francis Wax Figure Fools New Yorkers, Sets Off An NYPD Investigation