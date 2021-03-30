The murder of an Oklahoma pastor took a sinister turn last week when the victim's beloved wife allegedly confessed to orchestrating his death with her lover, according to state authorities. Kristie Dawnell Evans, 47, told investigators that she planned the fatal shooting with Kahlil Deamie Square, 26, while her husband was away on a mission trip in Mexico, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday in a statement.

Evans and Square were both arrested last Thursday in connection to the murder of Pastor David Evans, OSBI wrote. Evans worked at the Harmony Freewill Baptist Church in Ada.

Kristie called police last Monday around 1 a.m. claiming an intruder had entered her home on Northcrest Drive and shot her husband, Pastor Evans.

Police discovered Evans, 50, "lying in bed, bleeding from the nose and mouth" with a hole in his head, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Pontotoc County court obtained by Inside Edition Digital. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At first, the victim's wife told police that she was awakened by a "pop noise" and smelled smoke, according to an affidavit.

But after neighbors and friends were interviewed, investigators learned that a white truck had been parked outside her home for several days while the pastor was away. It was revealed later that the car belonged to Kahlil, the Daily Beast reported.

Kristie was taken into questioning Thursday, where she confessed to her role in the murder to agents at the Ada Police Department, according to authorities. She is currently being held in the Pontotoc County Jail, OSBI said.

The second suspect, identified as Kahlil, was taken into custody later that day for his alleged connection to the murder. He is being held in the Cleveland County Jail.

As the investigation unraveled, an affidavit states that the three, Kristie, David, and Kahlil met each other and had sex "on more than one occasion" at a Super 8 Motel. Kristie and Kahlil continued a relationship without Evans' knowledge, after meeting at the motel months prior, according to the affidavit.

Kristie admitted to investigators that she spent three nights with Kahlil while her husband was on his trip, the affidavit said. Police say she told them that her husband was "controlling and verbally abusive" and called her vulgar names like "slut," "fat" and "ugly." She also said she confided in Kahlil that "it would be nice to have more freedom."

Before confessing to investigators, she also admitted to telling her daughter that she had "begged" Kahlil to kill Evans, the affidavit said.

Kristie gave Kahlil her husband's "gun with a box of bullets" and also left the backdoor unlocked for him to enter the home, The Oklahoman reported.

Once in their home, she allegedly told Kahlil, who was downstairs, to "proceed with the plan" but Kahlil had hesitations about "making too much noise," according to the affidavit. He then allegedly went from the living room to the upstairs bedroom where Kristie heard the gunshots, the document states.

Kahlil was formally charged Monday with murder in the first degree. Kristie has not been formally charged yet.

"This investigation was truly a team effort," said Ricky Adams, Director of the OSBI.

