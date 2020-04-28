Wife Finds Husband's Goodbye Notes to Family After He Loses Coronavirus Battle

Katie Coelho said her husband left her a note before he died from the coronavirus. Katie’s husband, Jonathan Coelho, 32, came down with symptoms of the coronavirus in late March and the family thought he would recover, but he unexpectedly went into cardiac arrest in the hospital while on a ventilator and passed away.

When Katie was given Jonathan’s belongings, she said she found a goodbye note her husband had written for the family just in case. “It says ‘I love you guys with all my heart and you've given me the best life I could have ever asked for,’” Katie told InsideEdition.com that the letter said in part.

Jonathan added that he wants Katie to continue living life with the “same passion that made me fall in love you with.”

“Seeing you be the best mom to the kids is the greatest thing I've ever experienced,” he said. He also added notes for his two children.

Now the widow and her children are coping with the loss, as are thousands of others who've lost loved ones suddenly to COVID-19.

“For all the families that have lost someone in this sort of tragic way, you have to deal with the fact that they're never coming home, and the way that they passed was alone and probably scared and I don't know how you ever come to grips with that,” Katie added.

