Will There Be a COVID-19 Baby Boom in 9 Months?

Every time there's a big emergency and people have to hunker down, there's usually a baby boom nine months later. But some experts are saying that the pandemic may not have the same effect.

Baby booms of the past have included those born after the 2014 blizzard that buried Buffalo, New York in a record-setting mountain of snow, leaving everyone in the city stuck inside for four days. There was also a huge baby boom nine months after Hurricane Sandy devastated the East Coast, as well as nine months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Now, with a public health crisis bigger than anything we've faced, millions of Americans are sheltered at home. But some experts say that there might not be a baby boom this time due to the economy and fear of the unknown.

Dr. Paniz Heidari is an OB/GYN at Northridge Hospital Sunrise Women's Medical Group.

"I think we're all concerned about the future," Heidari told Inside Edition. "I think we may see a possible slight increase. But the significant baby boom we've seen in other scenarios, it may not be as high as we think."

There are many young couples, especially celebrities, who are embracing the idea of having a baby even during the pandemic.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby girl. Katherine Schwarzenegger is also pregnant with her first child with Chris Pratt. And Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria announced she's pregnant with their fifth child.

RELATED STORIES

Baby Boom! Half the Teachers at Kansas Elementary School Are Expecting

'Baby Boom Hospital': 31 Staffers Give Birth to 32 Babies in 2018

New York Dad Beats Coronavirus in Same Hospital System That Saved Him as a Baby