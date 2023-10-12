Someone in California won $1.765 billion in the second largest Powerball drawing in history.

The lottery ticket was bought at a liquor store in Frazier Park, near the Lake of the Woods Mobile Village. It is a close-knit community around 90 miles outside of Los Angeles. Odds are the lucky billion-dollar winner is known by many in the community.

“I couldn’t believe it because it’s such a small town, such a small little store,” Midway Market and Liquors employee Chris Khalil tells Inside Edition.

The store owner’s son says they only sold 200 tickets and are excitedly reviewing their surveillance footage.

“I can’t wait to know,” Khalil says.

California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker says she would be surprised if the winner came forward right away.

“I’ve seen it all over the place kinda. We do have winners come in the very first day,” Becker says.

Last February, Edwin Castro won the largest lottery in U.S. history, $2.04 billion.

Castro has been buying real estate, including a $47 million dollar compound in Bel Air and a $25 million house in the Hollywood Hills.

Real estate broker Jason Oppenheim, who stars in “Selling Sunset” says he would argue that Castro’s two purchases were not a “stellar financial investment.”

“He did not purchase properties with a significant amount of land,” Oppenheim says. “I’m gonna give it a C minus from an investment perspective.”

But when you win over a billion dollars, you can afford to make some mistakes.