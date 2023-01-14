Shawn Redner of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, has turned his home into Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine "Mewseum."

Thousands of statues, pictures and decorative plates are displayed in the home that hundreds of visitors have come to visit since the cat museum opened in 2021.

“It was just a big accident. And now it's our entire house. Plus the basement, plus the storage unit. I never thought we would find this much stuff,” he told reporters. “This all happened out of boredom.”

Redner says 100% of the donations made to the Cat Museum are given to feline rescues. So far, they’ve given away about $3,000.

"There's been people from Buffalo, New York. This guy says he's from Poland," said Redner, who has 10 cats of his own. "The woman from Peru, she was awesome.”

Customers seem to love the idea, as one patron said, “Who drives 800 miles to pick up a few cat figurines? But we did it!”

For Redner, his whole wild idea still seems to put him in shock.

“I didn't know what was going to happen. I just knew that we needed to do this,” he said. “There's so much negativity out there, and if I can just make someone happy, you know, bring a little joy to somebody. And that's what we're going to keep trying to do.”

Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum is open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

