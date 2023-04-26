A 24-year-old former high school adviser in Wisconsin is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student who is now pregnant, police said.

Daniel Ellis Jr. was charged last week with sexual assault of a student by school staff, authorities said. He was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Milwaukee County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail, according to online court records.

He has not entered a plea, and his next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 2, according to the court records.

Daniel Ellis, Jr. - Milwaukee County Jail

Ellis was an adviser at Bay View High School when he began a sexual relationship with a student in February, police said. The two “bonded over their respective trauma," authorities said, without elaborating. They began meeting after school and texting, resulting in the two having sex several times in Ellis' car, police said.

Ellis had been employed by the Milwaukee Christian Center's Violence Free Zone, which provides mentorship guidance under a contract with the Milwaukee school district, officials said.

Ellis was fired March 31 for an unrelated issue, Andre Robinson, director of Milwaukee Christian Center, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Robinson said a school administrator notified him of the assault allegations after Ellis was fired, the paper said.

"The Violence Free Zone has always been a beacon for young people, helping them deal with their social issues, academic issues, familial issues," Robinson said. "And we'll continue to do what we do and press forward."

In its statement to WITI, Milwaukee Christian Center said it has a “zero-tolerance policy for any behavior that goes against” its commitment to a safe and respectful environment. “The actions of Daniel Ellis are unacceptable and do not align with our code of conduct or dedication to the safety of our students,” the center said.

