A former high school softball coach and teacher's aide has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student, Ohio authorities said.

Ashley Rison, 31, pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas court last week to one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to online court records.

Five other counts of sexual battery were dismissed along with a felony charge of tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor, authorities said, in exchange for the plea deal.

Rison faces up to nine years in prison and a $20,000 fine at her sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 16.

The former employee of New Miami High School had sexual contact with the juvenile eight times in April 2021, authorities said. In court, prosecutors said Rison pleaded with the teen to not report her to authorities.

"In addition to what the child tells us, we do have recordings between Ms. Rison and the child of where Ms. Rison makes multiple incriminating statements in asking, begging the child not to report her to the authorities," Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said, WXIX-TV reported.

Rison was arrested in January following a lengthy investigation, authorities said.

According to prosecutors, there was one victim at the school.

“We are not alleging a rape by force,” Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said.

Rison, who resigned following her arrest, was first hired by the school district in 2015, officials said. She coached girls softball and basketball and also worked as a teacher’s aide.

