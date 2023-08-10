A sweet-faced French bulldog was found at Pittsburgh International Airport after its owner abandoned the pup when she was told she needed a crate for her pet to travel, police said.

The Allegheny County Police Department posted an adorable photo of the pooch, admonishing travelers, "Don't leave your pets behind!"

The unidentified pet owner claimed her dog was a service animal after being told she couldn't fly with her dog unless it was in a crate, police said. When that didn't work, she then ditched the 7-year-old dog in a stroller, which also contained dog food, police said.

“The investigation revealed the owner then abandoned the dog near short-term parking and proceeded to board a flight,” authorities said.

The woman was headed to a resort in Mexico for a vacation, police said.

The dog had no collar, but did have a microchip, police said. Investigators used that to identify its owner and several calls were placed to the woman, but they haven't been returned, authorities said.

The dog has been turned over to Pittsburgh-based shelter Animal Friends.

Since the police department's Facebook went viral, the shelter said it has been inundated with requests to adopt the Frenchie.

"As this case is under active investigation, we are unfortunately unable to comment at this time about the details of the case or the health status of the dog," the shelter said in a statement.

"Animal Friends' Humane Society Police Officers are pursuing an investigation into this case and reviewing possible charges. The dog will remain on hold, and Animal Friends is pleased to provide the necessary treatment and supportive care the dog needs until this case is resolved," the statement concluded.

Charges of animal abandonment are expected to be filed against the owner, police said.