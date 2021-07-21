Woman Arrested After Commenting on Tulsa Police's 'Most Wanted' Post About Her

An Oklahoma woman who was allegedly wanted by Tulsa police, who featured her photo on their weekly “Most Wanted” plan, was arrested after she allegedly asked about the reward money on the department's Facebook page.

On Thursday, Lorraine Graves was taken into custody by detectives from the Fugitive Warrants units for her alleged connection with the death of 30-year-old Eric Graves, who was killed in March, according to a statement by the Tulsa Police Department.

Lorraine Graves was described by police as an accessory after Eric Graves had been shot and killed at the St. Thomas Square Apartment. Court documents allege that she "facilitated the discarding of the potential murder weapon" by driving one of the alleged killers to another apartment complex, where he handed off the gun to another man, according to the Tulsa World.

On Wednesday, police posted on Facebook about Lorraine Graves. Shortly after the post, Lorraine Graves went onto Facebook and replied asking, “Where’s the reward money at?” CBS News reported.

Graves' comments have since been deleted but since her arrest, thousands have commented about the unusual events that transpired.

Graves' bond is set at $500,000.

In March, police arrested brothers Jayden Hopson, 19, and Gabriel Hopson, 20, in connection with Eric Graves’ death, KTUL reported.

Both of the men have been charged with first-degree murder for their alleged roles in the killing. They are each being held on one million bonds. Their next preliminary hearing date is scheduled for July 27 at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Holmes at the Tulsa County Court, according to the Tulsa County Clerk's office.

Jayden Hopson is being represented by attorney Steven J. Vincent. Gabriel Hopson is being represented by assistant public defender Courtney Rainbolt, according to the Tulsa County Clerk’s office.

Vincent did not respond to Inside Edition Digital’s request for comment. Rainbolt told Inside Edition Digital that she is “not making any public statements at this time.”

Graves was subpoenaed and appeared for a preliminary hearing on July 7 in connection with the case against the men. During the hearing, she told a victim-witness advocate that she was no longer cooperating with the investigation and no longer remembered what she had initially told detectives, according to Tulsa World.

Both men are currently being held at the David L. Moss Jail.

Graves' next court date is not set yet, according to the Tulsa County Clerk’s office.

Related Stories