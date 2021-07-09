A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the mysterious slayings of golf pro Gene Siller and two others, whose bodies were found on the 10th hole of Georgia's Pinetree Country Club, police said.

Bryan Rhoden was captured Thursday and charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox told reporters. All three victims were shot to death.

Rhoden is being held without bail at the Cobb County Jail, according to online records.

Scant details were released about the July 3 killings, but Cox described Rhoden as the "lone shooter" during Thursday night's press conference. Police earlier said Siller was likely killed for walking into a "crime in progress" when he went to investigate why a white pickup truck had driven onto the course.

The bodies of Henry Valdez, 46, of Anaheim, California, and Paul Pierson, 76, of Topeka, Kansas, who owned the truck, were lying in the truck bed, police said. The suspect fled on foot, authorities said.

The gruesome discovery of three bodies on a country club golf course had worried surrounding residents in Cobb County.

“I realize that some members of the community felt some frustration,” Cox said. “They felt like they had limited information, and I can respect that feeling," the chief said.

"We literally had detectives that have worked around the clock and some have literally slept in their offices since July 3 trying to clear this case," Cox said.

Rhoden was arrested in Chamblee, about 25 miles from the crime scene, at police headquarters, according to Eric Heinze, deputy commander of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Rhoden was taken into custody without incident when he came to the police department to discuss an unrelated case, authorities said.

Rhoden had been arrested in Chamblee several hours after the shootings, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday. He was booked into the DeKalb County jail early Sunday on misdemeanor charges of DUI, providing a false ID, driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle and using a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, according to online jail records. He was released on bond Tuesday evening and then arrested two days later on the Cobb County murder charges.

Siller, 46, leaves a wife and two children, ages 6 and 7, according to the Pinetree Country Club. His funeral services are scheduled for Monday. A GoFundMe account has been established for his family.

Related Stories