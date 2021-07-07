Georgia Golf Pro Gene Siller Shot and Killed for Allegedly ‘Witnessing an Active Crime,’ Cops Say
Who killed Gene Siller? That's what police are working to find out after the professional golfer was shot and killed by someone in a white pickup truck.
A Georgia golfer was likely killed for witnessing a crime, police say.
Gene Siller was a PGA golf professional at Pinetree Country Club. Police say he was shot and killed after approaching a truck that drove onto the golf course’s green.
Authorities say that the white pickup truck had two bodies lying in the cab and that Siller was probably shot for witnessing a crime in progress.
A memorial of flowers has been created on the 10th hole of the golf course, where Siller was killed.
Tributes have come in from the president of the PGA of America, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the wife and two children who have been left to mourn.
Police have not identified the suspect, and no one has been arrested yet. Siller was 41 years old.
