Woman Arrested in Atlanta Airport for Smuggling Cocaine in 7 Shoes

Crime
CBP officers at Atlanta airport find 3 pounds of cocaine in shoes
U.S. Customers and Border Patrol
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:50 PM PDT, May 5, 2021

The seized cocaine weighed approximately three pounds, with a street value estimated at $40,000, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release said.

A 21-year-old woman was taken into police custody at an Atlanta airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle three pounds of cocaine inside the soles of seven pairs of shoes, officials said Tuesday.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was flying from Jamaica on Sunday into Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International airport, a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

"Shoes are made for walking and not smuggling narcotics," the release said.

The cocaine weighed approximately three pounds and has an estimated street value of $40,000, authorities said. The shoes the woman allegedly used ranged from sneakers to sandals.

Border patrol agents seize more than 3,6000 pounds of drugs on a typical day.

