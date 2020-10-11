Woman Barred From Southwest Flight Over Low-Cut Top Given Pilot’s T-Shirt to Wear

A woman was barred from boarding a plane at LaGuardia Airport because she was wearing a low-cut top. Kayla Eubanks said she was getting ready to board a Southwest Airlines flight to Chicago in a black halter top and long red skirt when the gate attendant told her she was violating the company’s dress code.

She recorded the encounter on her cell phone.

“You don't want to put something on top?” the gate attendant asked.

Eubanks then asked for the written policy.

“I cannot find it, ma’am,” the attendant responded.

“I was KICKED OFF my @SouthwestAir flight...I was told that passengers may look at me in my attire and be offended,” Eubanks tweeted.

The captain of the flight came out to talk with Eubanks and offered her a t-shirt to wear, which Eubanks accepted before boarding the flight.

An airline policy states it can refuse passengers if they are “wearing clothes that are lewd, obscene or patently offensive.”

Southwest said they “do their best to promote a family-centric environment.” They also said they apologized to Eubanks and offered her a refund.

