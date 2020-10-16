Woman Breaks Silence After 4 Years of Being Stalked in Hopes of Changing Restraining Order Laws

For four years, ever since Maddy Muhlsteff become a stalking victim, she has been silent. Now, at age 24, Muhlsteff has taken a step forward and decided to speak publicly about her experience coping with and shielding herself from a convicted stalker who has allegedly repeatedly shown up to her North Carolina home on religious holidays, FOX46 reported. She says she hopes to change laws that she says have protected her stalker more than herself.

Back in 2016 on Christmas Eve, Logan Ursini allegedly walked up to Muhlsteff's front porch in Union County asking to talk with her. He was captured on their surveillance camera pacing back and forth on her porch in the middle of the night for nearly four hours, the outlet reported. “It was Christmas morning, opening presents with my family, and we see something on the porch and go out and it’s this display,” Muhlsteff told the outlet.

On their porch was a bible, turned to the page of Jesus and Mary Magdalene, an alabaster jar, which Mary used to pour oil on Jesus’ feet, Birkenstock sandals, and a bottle of wine, she said."The best moments are not captured on camera or pictures or anything like that," Ursini is heard saying on the footage captured from that night, released by FOX. Ursini was charged with stalking and trespassing for the Dec 2016 incident.

Although the criminal charges were dropped, he was found to be in criminal contempt of a stay away order because a judge said he trespassed on Muhlsteff's property, court records show. He later pleaded guilty to stalking for incidents that occurred in Jan. 2017 and April 2017 and was put on probation for 60 months –– or five years, according to court records.

Muhlsteff denies having any relationship with Ursini, who she said was in some of her classes in high school. Muhlsteff also displayed a handwritten letter that Ursini once sent, which reads, "I have this memory of me walking into your house and looking at that mirror at myself [...]"

Ursini then pleaded guilty to cyber-stalking Muhlsteff's boyfriend on Oct. 17, 2018 after he allegedly sent a series of threatening messages to him, according to the sheriff's office. Part of the messages said, "do you understand how irrelevant your existence is? You only get one life, get out while you can." He was found guilty on these charges and put on probation, according to court documents.

He continued, "Believe me when I say I want to make an example out of you. I have no mercy. This is the time you're going to look back at your life and realize it all went wrong. At the very least you were made to make me look good. Get. Out. While. You. Can."

Ursini has reportedly been in and out of court on various matters, Fox said. In one instance, when exiting a courthouse, Ursini allegedly hit a cameraman and was charged with assault on April 25, 2017, the outlet reported.

"He's pretty well known around here," the Chief Communications Officer for the Union County Sheriffs told Inside Edition Digital. "He just keeps coming back and try to establish some contact with this lady all these years."

The spokesperson said since the start of the year, the department has not received any reports regarding Ursini adding that he has apparently moved away an hour south of Raleigh.

"At this point, he is on an ankle monitor," Muhlsteff said in an interview. "If he breaks probation again, he will go back to jail." An hour after the interview, FOX46 said Ursini was booked into jail for new parole violation charges of assaulting a government official and resisting a public officer.

"I don't ever seem to get that luxury of feeling safe because every time he's arrested he gets bailed out."

Muhlsteff asked lawmakers to make longer restraining orders but said she has stopped getting responses.

"There are these laws set in place and they are protecting him and they are not protecting me," she said. "I have to go in every single year, sit in front of him and say that I'm still afraid of him.

"He thrives on the fact that he gets to see me," she continued. "Anything he can do to that will make him get to see me, he will do. Sitting there, I'm 10 feet from someone who terrified me and he's just smiling. I don't want to become another statistic. I don't want to be someone who only gets something changed when the worst-case scenario happens."

Miles Helms, a lawyer that represented Ursini in 2016, did not respond for comment. A lawyer who represented Ursini on the other charges, Sarah Gray, was not available when reached for comment Wednesday.



RELATED STORIES

6 Former eBay Employees Face Cyberstalking Charges for Sending Journalists Live Bugs, Pig Mask: Feds

How Rebecca Schaeffer's Murder Led to Anti-Stalking Laws Across America

Estranged Husband of Missing Teacher Charged With Harassment, Stalking and Assault: Cops