A woman is bringing to life the sketches her grandmother made more than 80 years ago as a dress designer.

Grandmother Georgette dropped out of fashion school in the 1940s to raise her family. Not long ago, she discovered her old sketches and gave them to her granddaughter Julia.

"She showed me these sketches and I was blown away," Julia tells Inside Edition. "Everyone said, 'Oh, you have to make these sketches. You have to bring them to life to actualize her dream.' So then over the next couple of years, I went on a journey to teach myself how to sew and bring some of her sketches to life."

The 29-year-old posted the designs on social media, which have become an internet sensation.

So far, Julia has created nearly 30 of her grandmother's dresses.

"Now so many people are able to see her talent and her beauty and her amazing sketches," Julia says.