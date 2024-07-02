Woman Brings Her Grandmother's Dress Design Sketches From 80 Years Ago to Life

Inspirational
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:06 PM PDT, July 2, 2024

Georgette dropped out of fashion school in the 1940s to raise her family. Her granddaughter Julia learned to sew and brought some of her grandmother's sketches to life.

A woman is bringing to life the sketches her grandmother made more than 80 years ago as a dress designer.

Grandmother Georgette dropped out of fashion school in the 1940s to raise her family. Not long ago, she discovered her old sketches and gave them to her granddaughter Julia.

"She showed me these sketches and I was blown away," Julia tells Inside Edition. "Everyone said, 'Oh, you have to make these sketches. You have to bring them to life to actualize her dream.' So then over the next couple of years, I went on a journey to teach myself how to sew and bring some of her sketches to life."

The 29-year-old posted the designs on social media, which have become an internet sensation.

So far, Julia has created nearly 30 of her grandmother's dresses.

"Now so many people are able to see her talent and her beauty and her amazing sketches," Julia says.

Related Stories

How 5 Fishermen Survived 4 Hours in the Water After Their Boat Sank
Team of Nurses Save Elderly Man in Cardiac Arrest at ATM
Raw Sewage Gets Turned Into Drinking Water in California
Pennsylvania Man Adopts Stray Dog While on Vacation in Puerto RicoAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
1

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect

Crime
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
2

Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death

Crime
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
3

Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
4

Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe

Crime
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
5

Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes

Human Interest