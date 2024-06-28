Team of Nurses Save Elderly Man After He Collapses and Goes Into Cardiac Arrest at ATM

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:48 PM PDT, June 28, 2024

Daniel Greco suffered a medical emergency at an ATM across from an office with nurse practitioners who work for the healthcare provider Northwell Health in Long Island.

Nurses saved an 83-year-old man's life after he went into cardiac arrest while at an ATM.

Surveillance video shows the elderly man collapsing. Kalie Kerschbaumer happened to arrive at work early that day and found the man lying on the floor. She rushed to her office and screamed for help.

"I immediately knew that through my office doors, I'd have access to some of the world's best nurses and I ran inside and screamed for help," program manager Kerschbaumer tells Inside Edition.

Her colleague, Whitney Sinowitz, came to the man's aid.

"When I heard Kalie screaming for help we ran outside, checked for a pulse, which I didn't feel and immediately started CPR," Sinowitz says.

The 83-year-old man, Daniel Greco, suffered the medical emergency across from an office with nurse practitioners who work for the healthcare provider Northwell Health in Long Island.

"We're kind of used to it in a hospital setting, but this was a little shocking being in an office where we don't see patients," Sinowitz says.

Nurse Samantha Megluevich took over chest compressions while others prepared a defibrillator.

"I got down on the floor with Whitney to help trade off CPR, because it is tiring," Megluevich says.

Nurse Cristina Farrell says she grabbed the defibrillator, which was located nearby. She delivered an electric shock to the man's heart.

Within minutes, the elderly man had an entire team of nurses and hospital administrators working to save his life. 

"I have an ER background. I just switched off with the girls when they needed it," advanced practice nurse Ivonne Recupero says.

The nurses were able to revive Greco while waiting for paramedics. The heroes believe it is a miracle that they were at the right place at the right time.

"He didn't have a pulse so if no one found him, he would have died," Megluevich says.

Greco spoke at a press conference Friday at Plainview Hospital while recovering from a triple bypass heart surgery and hugged the nurses who saved him.

"It was so wonderful to see him, to hug him," Farrell says.

Greco and his wife of 55 years, Bonnie, believe the group of medical professionals gifted him a second chance at life.

Doctors later said that without a doubt, CPR saved Greco's life.

Related Stories

Atlanta Judge Accused of Punching Off-Duty Police Officer Speaks Out
Mother Who Shielded Daughter From Bear Speaks Out
Health Officials Work to Solve Mystery Spread of Leprosy in Florida
Widow of Hawaiian Pro-Surfer Tamayo Perry Reveals Her Final Moments With HusbandAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
1

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect

Crime
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
2

Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death

Crime
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
3

Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
4

Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe

Crime
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
5

Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes

Human Interest