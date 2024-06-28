Nurses saved an 83-year-old man's life after he went into cardiac arrest while at an ATM.

Surveillance video shows the elderly man collapsing. Kalie Kerschbaumer happened to arrive at work early that day and found the man lying on the floor. She rushed to her office and screamed for help.

"I immediately knew that through my office doors, I'd have access to some of the world's best nurses and I ran inside and screamed for help," program manager Kerschbaumer tells Inside Edition.

Her colleague, Whitney Sinowitz, came to the man's aid.

"When I heard Kalie screaming for help we ran outside, checked for a pulse, which I didn't feel and immediately started CPR," Sinowitz says.

The 83-year-old man, Daniel Greco, suffered the medical emergency across from an office with nurse practitioners who work for the healthcare provider Northwell Health in Long Island.

"We're kind of used to it in a hospital setting, but this was a little shocking being in an office where we don't see patients," Sinowitz says.

Nurse Samantha Megluevich took over chest compressions while others prepared a defibrillator.

"I got down on the floor with Whitney to help trade off CPR, because it is tiring," Megluevich says.

Nurse Cristina Farrell says she grabbed the defibrillator, which was located nearby. She delivered an electric shock to the man's heart.

Within minutes, the elderly man had an entire team of nurses and hospital administrators working to save his life.

"I have an ER background. I just switched off with the girls when they needed it," advanced practice nurse Ivonne Recupero says.

The nurses were able to revive Greco while waiting for paramedics. The heroes believe it is a miracle that they were at the right place at the right time.

"He didn't have a pulse so if no one found him, he would have died," Megluevich says.

Greco spoke at a press conference Friday at Plainview Hospital while recovering from a triple bypass heart surgery and hugged the nurses who saved him.

"It was so wonderful to see him, to hug him," Farrell says.

Greco and his wife of 55 years, Bonnie, believe the group of medical professionals gifted him a second chance at life.

Doctors later said that without a doubt, CPR saved Greco's life.