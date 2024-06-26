Atlanta Judge Arrested After Allegedly Punching Off-Duty Police Officer Speaks Out

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:30 PM PDT, June 26, 2024

Christina Peterson says she intervened to help after a woman was struck by a man.

An Atlanta judge who was arrested for allegedly punching an off-duty police officer is speaking out.

Judge Christina Peterson was arrested during an altercation at an Atlanta nightclub. She says she intervened to help after a woman was struck by a man.

"I never knew I was dealing with an officer," Peterson tells Inside Edition. "He was just punching her in the face and I just was so shocked."

Authorities say in the ruckus, Peterson punched an off-duty officer who was working security at the club. They say Peterson refused to provide I.D..

"It wasn't the best judgment but I can say I wasn't comfortable with speaking to that officer," Peterson says. "I was just so devastated and just so frustrated on how this man decided to treat me without cause."

She tells Inside Edition she did not punch the off-duty police officer.

"I never really knew a police officer was there. My focus was on the victim," Peterson says.

The woman who says she got hit in the video is backing Peterson's story.

"She was just trying to help me. Nobody was helping," Alexandria Love tells Inside Edition.

"I just wanted to protect her," Peterson says.

Unrelated to the club incident, the day after the arrest Peterson was removed from the bench in connection with a number of ethics allegations, including for "systemic incompetence." She is barred from holding any judicial position in Georgia for the next seven years.

