Homeowner and Pennsylvania State Senator Help FedEx Driver Who Collapsed During Delivery

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:07 AM PDT, June 26, 2024

"My girlfriend calls them my angels in disguise," 43-year-old FedEx delivery driver Adonis Whitner tells Inside Edition.

A FedEx worker who collapsed while on his route was saved by good Samaritans who sprang into action to help the delivery driver in distress.

Surveillance video shows 43-year-old Adonis Whitner doing a routine FedEx delivery in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, when he suddenly collapsed.

Homeowner Mark Macala came to his aid and neighbor Devlin Robinson, a member of the Pennsylvania State Senate, ran from across the street to help. They started CPR and called 911.

First responders rushed Whitner to the hospital. Whitner had suffered cardiac arrest.

Macala tells Inside Edition he will never forget the moment Whitner collapsed at his home.

"I called 911. As panicked as I might have been, I was doing my best to feed them information," Macala says.

Robinson had just pulled into his driveway when he saw his neighbor dealing with the crisis.

"I dropped everything, ran across the street and I saw Adonis lying there not breathing," Robinson tells Inside Edition.

Whitner is now recovering.

"My girlfriend calls them my angels in disguise," Whitner says of Macala and Robinson.

Whitner, who is a licensed pilot in his spare time, says he remembers nothing about his collapse.

"That happened to me? That was me?" Whitner says. "If nobody was home, I probably wouldn't be here right now."

Whitner's doctors are looking to implant a defibrillator in his chest. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the cost of medical bills. To date, $11,855 of the campaign's $25,000 goal has been raised. 

Related Stories

Man Chases Intruder Out of House With Frying Pan
Pennsylvania Couple Drowns in Rip Current During Family Vacation
4-Year-Old Found After Going Missing in Dense Forest
West Virginia Mom Warns Against Baby Mirrors After Hers Causes Car Seat to SmokeNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
1

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect

Crime
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
2

Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death

Crime
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
3

Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
4

Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe

Crime
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
5

Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes

Human Interest