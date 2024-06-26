A FedEx worker who collapsed while on his route was saved by good Samaritans who sprang into action to help the delivery driver in distress.

Surveillance video shows 43-year-old Adonis Whitner doing a routine FedEx delivery in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, when he suddenly collapsed.

Homeowner Mark Macala came to his aid and neighbor Devlin Robinson, a member of the Pennsylvania State Senate, ran from across the street to help. They started CPR and called 911.

First responders rushed Whitner to the hospital. Whitner had suffered cardiac arrest.

Macala tells Inside Edition he will never forget the moment Whitner collapsed at his home.

"I called 911. As panicked as I might have been, I was doing my best to feed them information," Macala says.

Robinson had just pulled into his driveway when he saw his neighbor dealing with the crisis.

"I dropped everything, ran across the street and I saw Adonis lying there not breathing," Robinson tells Inside Edition.

Whitner is now recovering.

"My girlfriend calls them my angels in disguise," Whitner says of Macala and Robinson.

Whitner, who is a licensed pilot in his spare time, says he remembers nothing about his collapse.

"That happened to me? That was me?" Whitner says. "If nobody was home, I probably wouldn't be here right now."

Whitner's doctors are looking to implant a defibrillator in his chest. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the cost of medical bills. To date, $11,855 of the campaign's $25,000 goal has been raised.