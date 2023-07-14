A Tennessee woman has been charged with stealing from a retired Memphis police officer after he collapsed in his driveway and died, police said.

Shuntae Daniels, 27, was charged Tuesday with counts including aggravated burglary, identity theft and property theft, according to online court records.

The death of Mark LeSure, 57, generated waves of condolences from his neighbors, friends and law enforcement. He retired after 24 years with the Memphis Police Department, where he last served as a homicide detective.

Police are investigating his death, but have not released how he died.

LeSure "was in the driveway when we got here, lying face down,” his aunt, Rose LeSure-Jones, told WREG-TV Sunday. “Whatever it was, he didn’t deserve this. He really didn’t. He was a good guy. One of the good guys, really.”

Daniels acknowledged to police that she had arrived with Daniels at his home Sunday morning, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in the case. The two argued, and she demanded gas money from LeSure, who went inside his home and came back with $10, the affidavit alleges.

LeSure then collapsed near his car and Daniels told officers she went inside his house, retrieved his Samsung cellphone, his wallet containing $100 in cash, then walked back outside and went through his pockets and picked up the $10 that had fallen to the ground, the affidavit claims.

Daniels later used LeSure's cellphone to transfer $1,500 to herself, which she used to buy shoes and to get her hair and nails done, the affidavit claims.

She is being held at the women's jail in Shelby County, and has not entered a plea, according to online court records. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 28, according to the records.