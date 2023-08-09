The woman who was caught on camera screaming mid-flight, leaving passengers wondering who she’s talking to, has been identified.

The woman known as ‘plane lady’ has been identified as 38-year-old Tiffany Gomas, journalist Bree Dail discovered. She was named a ‘rising star’ by an industry magazine. Gomas was filmed having a meltdown on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando on July 4.

“Everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it,” she was filmed saying. “But I am telling you right now that motherf-er back there is not real.”

Gomas has deleted her social media accounts and has not responded to Inside Edition’s requests for comment. She was not charged in the incident.

Among the passengers was comedian Carrot Top.

“Some woman lost her marbles. I mean literally was like screaming at the top of her lungs,” the comedian said in a video after getting off the plane. “Now we’re waiting in the lobby. The whole entire flight is waiting in the lobby because they’re gonna have to sweep the plane.”

Incidents of this sort can be a major headache for flight crews. One American Airlines pilot had enough.

“Be nice to each other. Be respectful to each other. I shouldn’t have to say that,” a pilot said over an intercom.

His preflight warning to passengers went viral.

“You people should treat people the way you want to be treated,” he said. "But I have to say it every single flight because people don’t. And they’re selfish and rude and we won’t have it.”

Some people are calling the pilot ‘rude’ and ‘condescending,’ but former pilot Anthony Roman says he has a point.

“I don’t think he was being condescending, I think he was being a tad stern,” Roman tells Inside Edition. “It seems to me, based on his tone and tenor, that he has suffered flight after flight of passenger misbehavior. Distractions in the cockpit that are simply unsafe.”

“Safety first,” Roman says.