Dad Stops Son in Baby Stroller From Rolling Away Down Driveway
Baby Saint was in his stroller when it began rolling down a driveway. Luckily, his dad’s instincts kicked in.
A doorbell camera captured the moment a heroic dad saved his son from rolling down a driveway in a stroller.
Joey Anderson had gathered his three children for an outing and was preparing to go when the stroller baby Saint was in started to roll away.
Anderson had turned toward the house when the stroller began rolling.
“I was on my way to church, you know, we were running a little late,” Anderson tells Inside Edition.
Luckily, Anderson’s fatherly instincts kicked in and he stopped his son from rolling away.
“I just turned around and I saw him going so I rushed to save him,” he says.
