A driver in Northern California was caught with a mannequin on Highway 101 last week in an apparent attempt to use the carpool lane, according to California Highway Patrol.

The unidentified driver was pulled over by CHP Officer Susan Withers of the Marin Division Thursday after she says she spotted the mannequin in the backseat of a minivan as the driver allegedly used the HOV lane, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Officer Darrel Horner, a spokesperson for the CHP, spoke the LA Times and said, “Something didn’t look right. She made the stop, and lo and behold, the passenger in back wasn’t moving or saying anything.”

The driver from North Bay, however, reportedly accessorized the mannequin to apparently look like a real person by giving it tattoos, a goatee, hat, sunglasses and shirt, KRON reported.

CHP Marin posted an image of the dummy on their Facebook Stories Thursday with the caption: “That moment you get pulled over for a carpool violation and your passenger in the back chooses to remain silent.”

Horner told the LA Times this was the first time she had seen something like this.

“Sometimes they see us riding in the next lane over, and once they see us they try to get over before they pass us,” Horner added. “This is the first time I’ve seen this in this area.”