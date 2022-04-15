Would you know a rockslide if you heard one coming? A woman exploring Alaska was luckily prepared and recognized the warning sounds.

The woman was shooting a video for her TikTok account, “The Dirty Explorer,” when she realized she had to flee.

“I’ve never quite felt fear like that landslide. It sounds like a jumbo jet coming down on you,” she told Inside Edition.

She took off running as soon as she heard what she knew to be was a rockslide.

“You’re not seeing the rocks. What you hear comes first and that’s the sound you’re running away from. If you’re staying long enough to see the rocks, you’ve stayed too long,” she said.

As she put distance between herself and the rockslide, she called out a warning to an approaching driver.

“Stop! Stop! Stop your car!” she yelled at the motorist, who fortunately heeded her warning and pulled over well before encountering the rockslide further down the road.

“That was a rockslide!” she said as she caught her breath.

Related Stories