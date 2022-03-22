Comic Book Writer Turned Superhero Saves Girl From Alleged Attackers

A New York man who writes comic books about superheroes became one in real life when he stepped in to save a girl from being attacked.

David Gallaher confronted a gang of teens he says were pressing the girl’s face up against a car window in Brooklyn.

“Her arm was being pinned against her back,” Gallaher said.

The 46-year-old writer knew he had to do something, so he says he yelled for the assailants to leave the girl alone.

Gallaher confronted them all single-handedly, even though he was afraid they would turn on him.

During the confrontation, a suspect punched Gallaher in the face, according to surveillance footage. One of the alleged assailants also threw a garbage can and large rock at Gallaher.

The hero suffered a broken cheekbone and kidney damage in the attack, but says he would do it all over again if given the chance.

“At the end of the day you may get punched, you may get pummeled, but if you're standing up for what's right, that's the most important thing," he said.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested a few hours after the attack.

