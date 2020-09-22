Woman Falls Out of Vehicle Onto Major Roadway While Filming Snapchat Video of Herself

A British woman this week fell out of a moving car and onto a busy highway trying to film a Snapchat video of herself. According to authorities, the unnamed woman was allegedly dangling out of the passenger window of the vehicle that was on the M25 motorway south of London, and fell out of the car into a live lane.

Luckily, the person came out of the stunt unscathed; however, the Roads Policing Unit of the Surrey police department, which works to make the roads safer through education and enforcement, did not find the incident one bit amusing.

They posted on their Twitter page a photo of the open passenger window with the hashtag #nowords along with the post: “It is only by luck that she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.”

The M25 motorway is apparently the busiest motorway in Europe and in the UK, according to the M25 Traffic.

The motorway runs 117 miles long and is reported to carry 100,000 vehicles a day. The busiest section of the motorway is between Junction 13 and 14, that carries 200,000 vehicles a day, located near Heathrow Airport.

The road that was constructed between 1975 and 1986 connects to 10 other motorways and has even has its own song, “Road to Hell,” apparently a hit song by Chris Rea that reached number 10 in the charts in the UK.

