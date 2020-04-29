Woman Gets Neighbors to Smile With 'Silly Walks' Sign in Yard

Something strange happens when people pass by this house outside Detroit: just about every person breaks out into a silly walk.



Inspired by the classic “Monty Python” sketch, Michigan resident Liz Koto posted a sign in her front yard that reads: “You have now entered the jurisdiction of the Minister of Silly Walks. Commence walking silly immediately!”



People have obeyed, and each silly walk is captured on her doorbell camera. One family of four on their daily walk broke out into a conga line. Another girl does the macarena and two sisters went "off to see the wizard."

It's been a welcome distraction for some during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Since everyone can go out walking still right now why not make it enjoyable," Koto told Inside Edition.

