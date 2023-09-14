Woman Killed After Virginia Beach Oceanfront Lifeguard Stand Falls on Her While She Slept

lifeguard stand
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:52 AM PDT, September 14, 2023

"The passing of Chelsea Moles is absolutely disheartening,” Mayor Robert Dyer said.

A 28-year-old woman died over the weekend after a lifeguard stand fell on top of her at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach Police said officers responded to the report of a lifeguard stand falling on someone around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Virginian Pilot reported

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Chelsea Moles dead, according to WFXR TV.

It is believed that Moles, who was experiencing homelessness, was sleeping on top of the stand when someone tied a hammock to it, causing the stand to fall over and land on top of Moles, WFXR TV reported. 

"Ms. Moles was known to the Homeless Outreach Team for many years. Homeless Services developed a relationship with her and provided opportunities to connect with housing and other services,” director of Housing & Neighborhood Preservation, Ruth Hill, said. “Homeless Services staff are deeply saddened by Ms. Moles’ passing and share this grief with our partners and others in the community who knew and worked with her.”

Investigators told the Virginian Pilot that Moles's death was considered accidental, and no charges have been made. 

"The passing of Chelsea Moles is absolutely disheartening. The City of Virginia Beach takes homelessness seriously,” Mayor Robert Dyer said. “This tragic incident highlights the importance of that work, and the steadfast need to continue serving our most vulnerable populations". 

Frank, a man who was said to be in a relationship previously with Moles, told 13NewsNow, “She was very outgoing and compassionate about a lot of people.”

