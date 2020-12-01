Woman Organizes Fundraiser for Stroke Victim Navy Vet Working as Delivery Driver to Repair His Roof

After a Utah woman noticed an elderly delivery man struggling to drop off packages at her front door, she set out to find the man and learn his remarkable story. Jennifer Weiss saw the man on her doorbell camera, doing his best to keep his balance carrying a heavy load of soda and dog food from Walmart.

Both of his hands were full, and he had to lean on the house to steady his balance. “He was really having a hard time getting up the stairs. I felt really bad,” Weiss told Inside Edition.

She was so moved by the footage that was determined to find the man. Turns out, he was a Navy veteran named Larry and had recently suffered a stroke. He had to relearn to walk and took the temporary DoorDash delivery job because he needed money to fix his leaking roof.

Weiss organized a community drive to raise money for the man, so he could fix his roof and retire. At least two roofing companies have since offered to do the job for free.

