Woman Recounts Mistaking Nail Glue for Eye Drops and Gluing Eye Shut

A California mom is sharing a recent ordeal she went through to urge others to slow down when rushing to get ready.

Jennifer Eversole grabbed what she thought were eye drops, but immediately knew something was wrong when she put them in her eye.

Dealing with an "intense burning,” Eversole realized she had accidentally put glue into her eye.

“My eye drops sit directly next to superglue and they’re the same size bottle and I wasn’t paying attention and now my eye’s glued shut,” she said in a now-viral TikTok.

Unable to open one eye, Eversole called for help and was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

“I shut my eye really fast," she said. "And I don't know if that was a good thing or a bad thing because it didn't get on my eyeball that much. And maybe it wouldn't have glued my eyes shut if I hadn't shut them, but I don't know what would have happened. It could have been worse."

The mother of six recorded herself in the emergency room near her home in Santa Rosa.

“Now I’m sitting here crying,” she said in the video. “I just feel so stupid.”

She has since recovered from what her doctors said was the first instance of someone gluing their eye shut that they had seen.

“They put an ointment on it, and they just kind of like slathered it on enough to get the corners to disintegrate a little bit. And then they put numbing eyedrops in and cut my eyelashes and cut the eyelid open,” she tells Inside Edition.

She says the glue was nail glue she used to put her daughter’s nails on, which is why they were in an easy-to-grab spot, but that moving forward, she'll be keeping her eye drops far away from the glue.

“I threw away all the nail glue bottles,” she says.

