Woman Reunites With Dog at Shelter 2 Years After He Ran Away
Aisha Nieves lost her dog in 2019, and had recently started looking for a new one.
A Pennsylvania woman was looking to adopt a dog after her previous dog ran away a few years ago. To her surprise, when she had a look at Lehigh County Humane Society's adoption website, she spotted her lost dog.
Aisha Nieves, who used to live in Allentown, decided to look at the Lehigh County Humane Society's (LCHS) adoption webpage and it was there she saw her old dog, Kovu, who had run away.
"I thought, 'Wait, that can't be him,'" Nieves told The Morning Call. "Then, I saw the little scar over one eye, the scar from when he got caught in a gate, and I was like, 'Oh my God, that's my baby, that's Kovu!'"
Nieves initially adopted the pitbull mix when he was 7 weeks old, but he went missing in May 2019 at age 5. According to LCHS, he was found weeks later in bad health and needed to be treated for fleas and had bad inflammation, People reported.
Kovu was later adopted and recently returned due to his owner getting evicted. Nieves said she contacted the shelter to inform them that Kovu was her dog. When she went to pick him up, she said the pup noticed her right away.
"He was screaming, trying to get away from the guy holding him and run to me,” Nieves told The Morning Call. “Then, he just jumped on me, and we started kissing and hugging. He sat on my lap. I told him, 'Yeah, buddy, you're going home. I'm so sorry this happened. Never again am I losing you.’"
Kovu will be 7 years old soon, and is now reunited with his family.
