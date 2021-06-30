Woman Reunites With Dog at Shelter 2 Years After He Ran Away | Inside Edition

Woman Reunites With Dog at Shelter 2 Years After He Ran Away

Animals
Lehigh County Humane Society
Aisha Nieves reunites with her dog, Kovu.Lehigh County Humane Society
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:28 AM PDT, June 30, 2021

Aisha Nieves lost her dog in 2019, and had recently started looking for a new one.

A Pennsylvania woman was looking to adopt a dog after her previous dog ran away a few years ago. To her surprise, when she had a look at Lehigh County Humane Society's adoption website, she spotted her lost dog.

Aisha Nieves, who used to live in Allentown, decided to look at the Lehigh County Humane Society's (LCHS) adoption webpage and it was there she saw her old dog, Kovu, who had run away.

"I thought, 'Wait, that can't be him,'" Nieves told The Morning Call. "Then, I saw the little scar over one eye, the scar from when he got caught in a gate, and I was like, 'Oh my God, that's my baby, that's Kovu!'" 

Nieves initially adopted the pitbull mix when he was 7 weeks old, but he went missing in May 2019 at age 5. According to LCHS, he was found weeks later in bad health and needed to be treated for fleas and had bad inflammation, People reported.

Kovu was later adopted and recently returned due to his owner getting evicted. Nieves said she contacted the shelter to inform them that Kovu was her dog. When she went to pick him up, she said the pup noticed her right away.

"He was screaming, trying to get away from the guy holding him and run to me,” Nieves told The Morning Call. “Then, he just jumped on me, and we started kissing and hugging. He sat on my lap. I told him, 'Yeah, buddy, you're going home. I'm so sorry this happened. Never again am I losing you.’"

Kovu will be 7 years old soon, and is now reunited with his family.

Related Stories

Muchi the Dog Evades Everyone Trying to Catch Her on a Highway in Peru
Dog in Istanbul Chases Ambulance After Its Human is Rushed to the Hospital
Police Did Not Clear Lafayette Park for Trump Photo-Op According to Watchdog Report
Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Trying to Find ‘Purpose’ 3 Months After Shooting News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman Reunites With Dog at Shelter 2 Years After He Ran Away
Woman Reunites With Dog at Shelter 2 Years After He Ran Away
1

Woman Reunites With Dog at Shelter 2 Years After He Ran Away

Animals
Massachusetts Man Arrested in Killing of His Father Who Died During Baptism-Exorcism Attempt, Prosecutors Say
Massachusetts Man Arrested in Killing of His Father Who Died During Baptism-Exorcism Attempt, Prosecutors Say
2

Massachusetts Man Arrested in Killing of His Father Who Died During Baptism-Exorcism Attempt, Prosecutors Say

Crime
Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned, Court Bans Further Prosecution
Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned, Court Bans Further Prosecution
3

Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned, Court Bans Further Prosecution

Crime
Cow That Escaped Slaughter House Is Saved by Songwriter Dianne Warren and Sent to Animal Haven
Cow That Escaped Slaughter House Is Saved by Songwriter Dianne Warren and Sent to Animal Haven
4

Cow That Escaped Slaughter House Is Saved by Songwriter Dianne Warren and Sent to Animal Haven

Animals
Some of the Faces of Champlain Towers South as Death Toll Climbs to 16; 147 Still Unaccounted For
Some of the Faces of Champlain Towers South as Death Toll Climbs to 16; 147 Still Unaccounted For
5

Some of the Faces of Champlain Towers South as Death Toll Climbs to 16; 147 Still Unaccounted For

News