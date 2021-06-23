Muchi the dog recently caused quite the stir. This was after several people had trouble trying to catch up with the pup after she was seen racing down a highway in Lima, Peru.

Cars and delivery drivers tried to block the runaway pup’s path as Muchi raced around Benavides avenue, but to no avail.

Muchi was spotted maneuvering through different openings and evading everyone even when they thought they were about to corner her.

The dog eventually dipped out of the overpass, right into a vet clinic where she was reunited with her humans. Authorities say she hurt her left paw but was fortunately in the right place to get it treated.

No word yet on what caused Muchi to try and escape.

